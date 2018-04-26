Sarah Jessica Parker Still Hopes for Third 'Sex and the City' Movie

Facebook/sexandthecity Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, and Sarah Jessica Parker in 'Sex and the City'

Despite the strong refusal of Kim Cattrall to work on the third installment of the "Sex and the City" movie, Sarah Jessica Parker believed that having a third film may still be possible.

In October, Cattrall clarified the issue that her "diva" demands and high salary requirement to do the third "Sex and the City" movie was the reason why it did not push through in an interview with Piers Morgan.

The actress revealed that since she is already 60 years old, she wanted to do new projects. She also confirmed the rumors of animosity between her Parker in the set.

The feud between the co-stars also intensified when Parker reached out to Cattrall during the death of her brother in February. Instead of appreciating her effort, the latter called her co-star "cruel" and claimed that they were never friends. She also asked Parker to stop using her personal tragedy to bring back her "nice girl persona."

But in an interview with Vulture, Parker claimed that she was never involved in a catfight with her co-star. She also claimed that she never said any unkind or unfriendly word during that time that they were working on the TV series and the films.

"I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn't get along," she said.

Parker, who plays the role of Carrie Bradshaw in the "Sex and the City" franchise, also mentioned in the interview that she appreciates Cattrall's contribution in their project and praise her for her work. She also said that she respects her co-star's decision not to do the third film.

However, she also claimed that she and their other co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were all sad that "Sex and the City 3" will not push through. "The three of us have shared our disappointment that we're not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it," she also said.

Although, she is still hopeful that somewhere along the way, a new concept for the third film could be created. "So whether we choose to revisit it at another time and reimagine that story — that's something Michael [Patrick King] and I just haven't talked about yet, that doesn't mean we won't, but we haven't at this time," Parker stated.

But if Parker and Patrick King can manage to come up with a new plan for "Sex and the City 3," they could face another problem in regards to the scheduling for the three remaining actresses. Just recently, Nixon announced that she will be running for the governor of New York. This can cause further delays in the production of the third movie if it will get a green light.

Cattral has yet to react to Parker's new statements and the possibility of the continuation of "Sex and the City 3" without her.