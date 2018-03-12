Facebook/sarahmichellegellar Pictured above is "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" star, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently paid a heartwarming tribute to her hit TV show "Buffy The Vampire Slayer."

After slaying the world of television over two decades ago, "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" has officially turned 21. With the show celebrating its 21st anniversary, its biggest star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, is reminiscing on some good old memories that she had during the show while also connecting it with the celebration of the International Women's Month.

On Instagram, the 40-year-old actress shared a number of old throwback pictures along with a couple of new ones featuring her co-stars. It also came with a touching message, saying: "I don't think it's a coincidence that the anniversary of #btvs is the same week as #internationalwomensday. I have always believed that the world is changed by your example, not by your opinion. We have all learned a lot from Buffy, and the best part is, that never ends."

"'From now on, we won't just face our fears, we will seek them out. We will find them, and cut their hearts out one by one. There is only one thing on earth more powerful than evil, and that's us.' Scroll through for some behind the scenes pictures, then and now (hopefully there will even be some you have never seen) #buffyslayday," she went on to say.

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 10, 2018 at 9:47am PST

In "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," Gellar plays the role of Buffy, a young woman who just wants to live a normal life. However, is called to fight against vampires and other monsters as a "slayer." She soon accepts her destiny and is supported by a loyal group of friends — played by Anthony Stewart Head, David Boreanaz, Nicholas Brendon and Alyson Hannigan — along the way.

The show, which first debuted on the WB Television Network back in 1997, soon became a popular hit. Receiving both critical and popular acclaim, "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" is considered to be one of greatest television films of all time. Additionally, it was responsible for popularizing strong females as protagonists.