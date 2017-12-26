Sarah Paulson Expresses Intent to Play Cheetah in 'Wonder Woman 2'

Facebook/wonderwomanfilm A scene from "Wonder Woman." Rumors claim that "Wonder Woman 2" may move to an earlier or later date to avoid direct competition with "Star Wars: Episode 9."

"Wonder Woman 2" is already in development but details about the project are still few and far between. Although DC has yet to confirm if Cheetah will appear in the sequel, actress Sarah Paulson has revealed in a recent tweet that she is keen on playing the role.

Earlier this week, a "Wonder Woman" fan shared on Twitter that she would love to see Barbara Ann Minerva, a.k.a. Cheetah, in "Wonder Woman 2." She also tweeted that if the studio would grant her wish, she would love to see either Charlize Theron or Sarah Paulson to play the role.

"Hey @PattyJenks, giving that #WonderWoman's Rogues Gallery is small, will you use her most famous villain 'Cheetah' in the sequel? I also think that @MsSarahPaulson or @CharlizeAfrica would be perfect for this character if you did use her," tweeted the fan. In response to the tweet, Paulson endorsed the possibility of her playing the part, tweeting, "Yes please."

Talks about Cheetah appearing in "Wonder Woman 2" started in June when an unconfirmed report claimed on social media that she and Circe would be part of the sequel. However, it remains to be seen if Cheetah will indeed appear in the upcoming film and if Warner will tap Paulson to play the character. While the actress has never appeared in a superhero film before, many believe that her credentials as an actress make her a perfect fit for the role. In recent years, she has earned critical acclaim and lots of accolades for her roles in "American Crime Story" and "American Horror Story."

Meanwhile, "Wonder Woman 2" is expected to be different from its predecessor. Back in August, Jenkins said in an interview with ET, "The most exciting thing about the sequel is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here's Wonder Woman, and what can she do?"

"Wonder Woman 2" will arrive in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.