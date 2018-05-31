Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Federal Government US Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Sarah Huckabee Sanders might be an expert in answering tough questions from the press, but the White House Press Secretary was caught off guard when a young reporter asked her a simple but very timely question.

During Wednesday's White House press briefing, 13-year-old Time for Kids correspondent Benje Choucroun asked Sanders a question regarding the administration's actions about school shooting.

"At my school, we recently had a lockdown drill. One thing that affects my and other students' mental health is the worry about we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, could you tell me what the administration has done or will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?" the young reporter from California asked as reported by CBS News.

Student at briefing: "Can you tell me what this administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?" @PressSec: "I think as a kid, and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe." pic.twitter.com/iO3r54pOW0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2018

It seemed like Choucroun's bold question had an effect on Sanders, who happens to be a mother of three young children. The press secretary appeared to be holding back her tears as she responded to the kid.

"I think that as a kid, and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe. So I'm sorry that you feel that way," Sanders emotionally said. "This administration takes it seriously, and the school safety commission that the president convened is meeting this week again, an official meeting, to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make them feel safe and to make parents feel good about dropping them off," she added.

San Diego Union Tribute mentioned that the school safety commission that Sanders was referring to is the federal commission that was established back in March. Its main objective is to come up with policies and think of funding proposals to prevent school violence prevention. The commission is being led by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Just two weeks before the question was asked, eight students and two teachers were killed at a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. The incident specifically took place on May 18. President Trump is expected to visit the victims on Thursday.

Another shooting incident took place at an Indiana middle school on Thursday, May 25, but it was fortunately prevented by a science teacher who suffered from injuries along with a female student.

The president previously made a promise to the survivors of another bloody shooting spree at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida to push for better background checks and increasing the minimum age for purchasing certain guns for those who will purchase firearms after 17 individuals died from the attack of a former student.

But Trump seemed to have stepped back from his promises when he told the National Rifle Association in early May that he will not come up with a stricter US firearms laws after the gun-rights group cried foul because it may violate their Second Amendment rights.

Instead of having stricter rules, the president is now backing softer proposals to amend the background checking for gun ownership.