Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen Have Officially Broken Up

It looks like Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen were not meant to be.

It has been confirmed that the comedienne Sarah Silverman and actor Michael Sheen had decided to end their relationship. The couple explained that their distance may have finally put an end to their romance.

The revelation came from Silverman herself, who recently took to Twitter to announce her breakup with the 49-year-old actor. "The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not 'over Christmas' - like that wasn't the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard," she said in her tweet. "Felt we should just tell y'all so u stop askin, 'How's Michael/How's Sarah?'" she added.

The couple dated for four years before their breakup and had first met on the set of Sheen's Showtime series "Masters of Sex." Sheen is currently based in the U.K. while Silverman lives in Los Angeles, California. According to her, Sheen had primarily stayed in the US to be close to her daughter with Kate Beckinsale, Lily, but had decided to move back to the UK when she turned 18 and started college at the New York University.

In a previous guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, the 47-year-old the comedienne told her ex-boyfriend about her relationship with Michael Sheen. "I call him my on-again, off-again lover because we're apart by oceans," she said. "One ocean. I'm not really sure," she added.

She explains that her now ex-boyfriend wants to be more politically active with his country's affairs and that he must actually be there in order to do that.

With this being said, it looks like the former couple ended things on a good note, and since the two are actually known to be quite chummy with their exes such as Jimmy Kimmel and Kate Beckinsale, it is highly likely that the two would remain good friends.