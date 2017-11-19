Sarah Silverman Emotionally Addresses Sexual Harassment Reports Tied to Best Friend Louis C.K.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actress Sarah Silverman arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015.

Sarah Silverman has finally spoken up in an emotional monologue about the sexual assault allegations thrown at her very close friend Louis C.K.

In an almost three-minute monologue on the TV show "I Love You, America," Silverman emphasized the fact that cases of sexual assault happened not just in Hollywood but even in random places like a bakery. Unfortunately, these incidents do not get reported in the same way as articles about Louis C.K., Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Kevin Spacey, and more.

Earlier this month, five women came forward and revealed how Louis C.K. in separate instances had asked them to watch him masturbate. Later, he released a statement that confirmed that the stories about his sexual misconducts were true.

While apparently emotional in addressing the issues surrounding her "best friend of over 25 years," Silverman reiterated that the "recent calling out of sexual assault" was "good" and had been due to happen. She also said that, at the same time, the news will "suck" because everyone will soon learn bad things about their "heroes" and the "people [they] love."

With that, Silverman said: "Let's just say it, I'm talking about Louis."

Silverman admitted that she initially did not want to comment about it. However, she shared: "But then I remembered something I said on this very show, that if it's mentionable, it's manageable."

"I could couch this with heartwarming stories of our friendship and what a great dad he is, but that's totally irrelevant," Silverman said. "I love Louis. But Louis did these things. ... So I just keep asking myself, 'Can you love someone who did bad things?'"

Silverman then told her audience that the people who mattered the most in these times were the victims of these reports of sexual assault. The comedian proceeded to say that she was angry at the actions of her friend that victimized women, but at the same time, she was also sad.

In the end, Silverman stressed that the current atmosphere in Hollywood was "vital," and that it was time for those guilty of sexual assault to be "held accountable no matter who they are."

The "I Smile Back" actress concluded her monologue with a positive statement: "We need to be better. We will be better."