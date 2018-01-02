Satsuriku no Tenshi Game Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese psycho horror anime series, “Satsuriku no Tenshi (Angels of Death),” based on the horror adventure game developed by Makoto Sanada for Microsoft Windows.

An anime adaptation of the Japanese horror adventure game "Satsuriku no Tenshi (Angels of Death)" has officially been announced.

The game, which was developed by Hoshikuzu KRNKRN (Makoto Sanada) for Microsoft Windows, debuted in 2015 as a freeware released on the "Den Fami Nico Game Magazine" website. Since then, serial updates have been released for the game, and an English version was even made available on Steam.

It was then adapted into a manga series with Sanada himself writing the story and Kudan Nazuka doing the art. This series debuted in Media Factory's shoujo manga magazine "Monthly Comic Gene" in 2015 and has since been published in six collected volumes that now have more than 1 million copies in print. Yen Press has licensed the series for a North American release.

The upcoming anime adaptation was first teased on the manga series' official Twitter account back in July 2017, and it has recently been confirmed that Japanese animation studio, J.C. Staff will be animating the series for a planned 2018 release. J.C. Staff's most recent works include the popular gourmet anime series "Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma" and the dark fantasy anime series, "Children of the Whales."

The announcement was made on the wraparound jacket band on the sixth compiled volume of the manga series that was released last December.

"Satsuriku no Tenshi" follows a girl named Ray, who is unlike most girls. She has woken up without any memory only to meet a serial killer. She does not panic and has even resolved to use the serial killer, Zack, as a convenient resource to get out of the building wherein both of them are trapped.

The first volume of the companion series, "Satsuriku no Tenshi Episode 0," also by Sanada and Naduka, was released by Kadokawa in July 2017. Additionally, artist negiyan has also been drawing a four-panel spinoff of the manga series titled, "Satsuten!" for "Comic Gene."