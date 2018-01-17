'Saturday Morning RPG' Headed to the Nintendo Switch

(Photo: Publishing Corp.) An image from "Saturday Morning."

"Saturday Morning RPG" is officially making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

The game will be released in physical and digital versions in spring although the former will only be available on the official website of Limited Run Games.

Saturday Morning RPG from our development partner @TheMightyRabbit will be coming to the Nintendo Switch both digitally and physically in Spring 2018!



The physical release will be available exclusively at https://t.co/rZI6STrUid! pic.twitter.com/uZ8ADdi8H8 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 15, 2018

Created by Mighty Rabbit Studios, "Saturday Morning RPG" was first released in April 2012 for the iOS. An Android version was released in March the following year. Windows, Mac and Linux soon followed.

It was only in 2016 when the episodic Japanese role-playing game was released on current-generation consoles PlayStation 4 (PS4) with a PS Vita version in town, and Xbox One.

"Saturday Morning RPG" was well-received critically and commercially mainly because of its 1980s roots. The game is heavily inspired by Saturday morning cartoons and pop culture from that iconic era.

The official description for "Saturday Morning RPG" reads:

Players take the role of Martin "Marty" Michael Hall, an average high-school student who has just been granted an incredible power – a power that ultimately leads him to attract the ire of the world's most notorious villain, Commander Hood! Marty receives his magical abilities thanks to a certain kind of garish plastic notebook, he can equip scratch 'n sniff stickers to get statistical boosts, and he'll traverse worlds inspired by the entire gamut of Saturday morning cartoons.

"Saturday Morning RPG" will see Marty channel his magic through everyday objects, which means that he can summon rainbow zebras out of a pack of striped gum.

The story and gameplay of "Saturday Morning RPG" can be explored through five episodes, each featuring a complete self-contained story so players won't have a chronological order to worry about.

All of your stats and items carry between episodes... On top of that, small decisions made in some episodes will carry forth into others – adding a layer of replay to each episode.

Making "Saturday Morning RPG" a more epic experience is a full soundtrack by legendary composer Vince DiCola and his composing partner Kenny Meriedeth. Players can read all about the game to prepare for its Nintendo Switch debut here.