'Saving Private Ryan' Actor Tom Sizemore Accused of Sexual Harassment

REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo File Photo: Actor Tom Sizemore attends the premiere of the film "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles August 11, 2014.

Recent reports have revealed "Saving Private Ryan" actor Tom Sizemore was previously told to home in the middle of shooting after an 11-year-old girl revealed that he touched her inappropriately.

A dozen cast and crew members have confirmed that in 2003, Sizemore was removed on set after a child's statement on how he sexually harassed her. The members were filming in Utah at the time.

"The mother noticed that her daughter was unusually quiet and told her she was going to take her to this swimming place that was the little girl's favorite thing," casting director Catrine McGregor told The Hollywood Reporter. "When the girl put on her bathing suit, she told her mother that it reminded her of the day before, in an upsetting way — that the bathing suit's contact against her felt like what happened when the man had put his finger inside her."

The parents eventually decided not to press charges, and as such, Sizemore was invited to reshoot his scenes in Malibu. The now 26-year-old actress that Sizemore molested was contacted, and she declined to give out her identity. Instead, she shared that she has recently hired a lawyer to assist her in determining what legal actions can be taken against the "Saving Private Ryan" actor as well as against her parents.

Sizemore has been arrested on multiple counts of drug and domestic abuse. Fox News previously revealed that Sizemore was arrested for domestic abuse. The police station involved did not identify the victim nor reveal the extent of the injuries. However, Sizemore was taken into custody at 9:40 a.m. before being released at 8:20 p.m. after posting a $50,000 bail.

Both Sizemore and his representative have yet to comment on the sexual harassment accusations made against him. Regardless, this is expected to be a setback for the actor as he recently resurfaced after undergoing rehabilitation, which has been documented on the reality TV show titled "Celeb Rehab" and "Sober House."