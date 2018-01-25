Facebook/Scandal Shown is Kerry Washington as "Scandal's" Olivia Pope.

Two of TV's powerful females are finally meeting on the evening of the first day of March as it marks the airing of the crossover episode of "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder."

Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) are finally meeting on March 1 as ABC is featuring a crossover episode involving two its prized series. As seen in the promotional photo exclusively obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the two alpha females of ABC's drama series are in a serious mode, possibly about to discuss something important and urgent.

As of this writing, no one exactly knows how big and explosive the crossover episode will be. However, it is suspected that it is related to Annalisse's class action lawsuit against the state of Pennsylvania over its alleged wrongful convictions. Whatever the reason for the crossover will be, one thing is certain: Washington and Davis had a blast filming the said episode.

"It was black girl magic on steroids! Me and Kerry dancing to 'Rock the Boat'? Hey, it can't get any better," Davis told Entertainment Weekly.

"I really love Viola. I have such immense respect and admiration for her," said Washington in reference to having worked with Davis.

The crossover between the two series created by Shonda Rhimes was first revealed earlier this month after Washington shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in the "How to Get Away with Murder" courthouse. It was followed by another photo shared by Davis, showing her in "Scandal's" Oval Office. Eventually, Rhimes tweeted a portion of the script, teasing the first encounter of Washington and Davis' characters.

The two-hour crossover event begins in the evening of March 1 at 9 EST, with Annalise Keating 'appearing on "Scandal," and will be followed by Olivia Pope's appearance on "How to Get Away with Murder" at 10 EST.

"Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" air on ABC Thursday nights at 9 and 10 EST, respectively.