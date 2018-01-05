'Scandal' and 'How To Get Away With Murder' Crossover Officially Announced

Twitter/shondarhimes The much-awaited script of 'Scandal' and 'How To Get Away With Murder' crossover that was shared by Shonda Rhimes.

The dream crossover between two popular Shondaland shows will finally happen this year.

Shonda Rhimes announced through Twitter that "Scandal" and "How To Get Away With Murder" will merge in a crossover episode. This means that Kerry Washington's Olivia Pope and Viola Davis' Annalise Keating will visit each other's turf in the later part of the season.

After Rhimes posted a teaser of a script on Twitter, the lead actresses of both shows also posted individual photos that fueled to the excitement. Washington was seen in the hallway outside the courtrooms, while Davis showed herself hanging out in Pope's office.

Hey Ms @violadavis ❤️ check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you? https://t.co/JFdiCTmbFs pic.twitter.com/OcLdXtS9Nz — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 3, 2018

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Scandal" episode was directed by actor Tony Goldwyn, who also portrays the role of former US President Fitz Grant in the series. The script was written by Raamla Mohamed. On the other hand, the episode for "How To Get Away With Murder" was written by Sarah L. Thompson and Morenike Balogun. It was helmed by Zetna Fuentes.

This is not the first time that the possibility of a crossover had been discussed. In a previous interview, "How To Get Away With Murder" creator Pete Nowalk said after the series premiered in September 2014 that he was also hoping that the worlds of both shows could somehow merge in the future.

"I'll never say never because you can't, but I never think there will be a crossover," he stated while citing "How To Get Away With Murder" co-star Liza Weil who also appeared in the first season of "Scandal." "For example, Scandal alum Amanda Tanner [played by actress Liza Weil] is in our show. I pointed her out as an example of a character mystery. They all are, though. Everyone will be wearing a mask and will take it off slowly but surely."

TVLine also noted that this will be the very first major crossover between the Shondaland shows, apart from the exchange of characters between "Grey's Anatomy" and its now-defunct spin-off "Private Practice."

The release date of the crossover episodes has yet to be released, but new episodes for both series will be aired by ABC on Thursday, Jan. 18.