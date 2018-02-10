ABC Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) faces Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) in the trailer for the two-hour crossover special of 'Scandal' and 'How To Get Away With Murder' on March 1.

ABC finally released the official details for the highly-anticipated crossover episodes of "Scandal" and "How To Get Away With Murder."

On Thursday, the network reportedly dropped two trailers for the explosive TV event where the fallen White House Communications Director Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) from "Scandal" will work with the fierce but troubled criminal lawyer Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) of "How To Get Away With Murder."

The much-awaited Shondaland crossover will begin at "Scandal" season 7's episode 12 titled "Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself," where Olivia will be visited by Annalise to ask for her help in fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the US Supreme Court. But since Olivia just resigned from her post in the White House, it may be more challenging for her to grant Annalise's request.

Annalise will be joined by one of her students Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) in their trip to Washington, D.C. to meet up with Olivia.

Meanwhile, the crossover special will conclude in the episode titled "Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" where the outcome of Annalise's class action suit will depend on how Olivia can help her. On the other hand, Bonnie Winterbottom (Liza Weil) will find out about an alarming information about Simon Drake (Behzad Dabu) that could expose the events that happened during the night that he was shot.

Marcus Walker (Cornelius Smith Jr.) will join Olivia on the trip from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia.

But since this will be a team-up of two powerful female characters on TV, fans could expect to see a lot of drama between Olivia and Annalise. At one point in the trailers, Oliva and Annalise had a major confrontation where Olivia shouted, "This is my town, my game, my rules!" when Annalise accused her calling her a "hot mess."

The two-hour TV special will be aired by ABC on Thursday, March 1 beginning "Scandal" season 7 at 9 p.m. EDT then followed by "How To Get Away With Murder" season 4 at 10 p.m. EDT.