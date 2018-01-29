'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 10 Spoilers: Olivia to Face Vermont Inquisition

Facebook/ScandalABC Promo image for Scandal season 7

Olivia (Kerry Washington) is going to face a full-on inquisition courtesy of her former White Hat colleagues in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "The People v. Olivia Pope," the synopsis reveals that Olivia and Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) are going to Vermont to spend some time together. He will offer the relaxing getaway, hoping that his lady love will unwind and forget her problems back in Washington. What Olivia does not know is that Fitz has an ulterior motive for bringing her to his homestead. The promo shows that he is in cahoots with Abby (Darby Stanchfield) and Huck (Guillermo Diaz). The group plans to grill Olivia on her alleged connection to Quinn's (Katie Lowes) death.

In the clip, Fitz and Olivia are shown having a moment, walking wrapped in each other's arms when they enter his place. The moment they walk into the house, though, Olivia sees her former White Hat friends. Fitz informs her that the Secret Service has been given orders to never let her out of the homestead without his permission. Abby is telling Olivia that this is her second chance, while Huck goes in for the kill. He asks his former boss if she is the one who killed Quinn. Olivia can only gaze at her inquisition, shocked with the sudden turn of events.

Viewers of the series know that Quinn is not dead. Last episode, it was revealed that Rowan (Joe Morton) did not kill her. Quinn begged Olivia's father to let her live and give birth to her baby. Both are okay but in need of medical help. Olivia apparently knows about it since she asked Rowan to find a fake body to bury. According to her, Huck would never stop looking for Quinn until he sees her corpse. Quinn heard everything from her small prison.

"Scandal" season 7 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.