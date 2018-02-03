'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 11 Rumors: Olivia's Enemies to Fight Back

Facebook/Scandal Shown is Kerry Washington as "Scandal's" Olivia Pope.

The upcoming season 7 episode 11 of "Scandal" may feature Olivia (Kerry Washington) taking on her enemies alone.

While nothing much is known about "Scandal" season 7 episode 11, titled "Army of One," it is suspected that it will feature Olivia's enemies finally confronting her. However, some opine that the episode will feature Olivia in the warpath as she will try to figure out what she wants to do and the timing of carrying it out, whatever her plans are.

With Olivia making lots of enemies this season, some believe that "Army of One" may finally be an opportunity for her opponents to fight back. Although it now appears that Mellie (Bellamy Young) is bent on getting rid of her, she may not the only person she will have to worry about as she also made an enemy in Fitz (Tony Goldwyn).

However, as "Scandal" is reputed for its surprising twists and surprises, there is really no telling what's going to happen in its next episode. As "Army of One" is the last episode to air before the show goes on a week hiatus to give way to the Winter Olympics games, it is believed that the episode will be full of cliffhangers and surprises.

Apart from "Scandal's" episode 11, fans are also looking forward to the arrival of the show's crossover episode with "How to Get Away with Murder." As seen in the promotional image for the highly-anticipated episode, "How to Get Away with Murder's" Annalisse (Viola Davis) tails Olivia as they enter a room. While nothing much is known how the paths of the two powerful women will cross, fans believe that it has something to do with the class action lawsuit against the state of Pennsylvania that Annalise has filed.

Whether this will be the case or not, fans can only find out on March 1, the date when the crossover begins airing on "Scandal" at 9 p.m. and on "How to Get Away with Murder" at 10 on ABC.

Before that, though, "Scandal" season 7 "Army of One" episode airs this February 8 at 9 in the evening.