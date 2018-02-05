'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 11 Spoilers: Quinn and Rowan Plan Olivia's Assassination

Facebook/ScandalABC Promo image for Scandal season 7

Quinn (Katie Lowes) needs only a little time until she can convince Rowan (Joe Morton) to get rid of Olivia (Kerry Washington) in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Army of One," the synopsis shows that Olivia's world is toppling down. After Mellie (Bellamy Young) replaced her with Jake (Scott Foley), she will lower her pride and beg the president to take her in again as the White House Chief of Staff. Mellie, however, knows that Olivia had to go after she learned that the other was the one behind Rashad's (Faran Tahir) assassination. She and Jake discussed Olivia's complicity in the crime and that it was best to cut ties with her before all hell breaks loose.

With Olivia at the end of her tether, Quinn believes it is the time to pounce. The promo shows her telling Rowan that they must not let such an opportunity pass by. In the clip, the two are shown washing and drying plates while discussing tactics. According to her, Olivia no longer has protection from the White House. Rowan seems to be considering Quinn's idea. The next scene suggests that the QPA director will manage to convince Olivia's father to work with her. The promo shows Quinn holding a gun while a shocked Olivia looks at her.

Last episode, the Vermont inquisition plotted by Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) and Olivia's former white hat friends did not go as planned. She refused to admit that she was behind Quinn's abduction and death. Olivia made clear that her cross-examiners should not be the ones to grill her about virtue since they all have blood on their hands. To spite Fitz, she slept with Jake, only to learn upon return to Washington that he replaced her as chief of staff. Olivia knew she had nobody left in her life who has not betrayed her.

"Scandal" season 7 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.