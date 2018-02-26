'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 12 Spoilers: Fitz Helps Olivia Get Her Dignity Back

Facebook/ScandalABC Promo image for Scandal season 7

Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) will not be able to fully turn his back on Olivia (Kerry Washington) in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself," the synopsis reveals that Olivia will be given an opportunity to redeem herself in the eyes of the American people. Fresh from her booting out of the White House, the former chief of staff has been trying to forget her disappointment and focusing on teaching at DeWitt University. This is where Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) will find her. The criminal defense attorney apparently needs the fixer's help for a judicial reform class action she is handling.

Annalise needs Olivia's clout to bring the case of the U.S. Supreme Court. Unfortunately, the latter's current standing in the political arena will not be of much help to her. This may be why Olivia is bringing in Fitz to the equation. The former POTUS is shown attending the meeting with Annalise. He has with him his right hand man, Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.), and they seem to be discussing some options with the lawyer. If Annalise's case gets the right publicity it needs, Olivia's part in the case will be revealed. This may be Fitz way of assuring his lady love that her career is salvageable and that she has not reached rock bottom yet.

Last episode, Mellie (Bellamy Young) forced Olivia to resign from her post. She brought out the topic about Rashad's (Faran Tahir) assassination. Mellie said she knew that it was Olivia who ordered the man's death. The fixer did not bother to deny it, stating that she did it for Mellie. When Olivia announced her resignation as chief of staff, Mellie already had someone lined up for the position. To Olivia's frustration, it was Jake (Scott Foley).

"Scandal" season 7 episode 12 will air on Thursday, March 1 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.