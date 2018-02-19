'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 12 Spoilers: Olivia Finds Way to Win Back Mellie's Favor

Facebook/ScandalABC Promo image for Scandal season 7

Olivia (Kerry Washington) is in no way ready to wave the white flag in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself," the former White House chief of staff will be given the perfect opportunity to win back Mellie's (Bellamy Young) favor. The synopsis reveals that an infamous criminal defense attorney will be approaching her with an offer. Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) will arrive in Washington to ask for Olivia's help. She believes that the fixer is her key to bring her judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court.

Olivia's current status in the political arena, however, is expected to pull them down. Last episode, Mellie forced her to resign from her post. The president made Olivia reveal the truth about Rashad's (Faran Tahir) assassination. Olivia told Mellie that she only had him killed for her sake. Though Cyrus (Jeff Perry) asked her to stick around and let him do his magic, Olivia accepted Mellie's snob and officially resigned. Her post was given to Jake (Scott Foley).

Winning Annalise's class action case may show Mellie that Olivia is not a liability as the other believes. Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) seems to be on board the idea. He and Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.) are shown joining Olivia and Annalise in a conference. Later on, the former president will bring the lawyer to see Mellie. Olivia is absent at the meeting, as expected. She has no wish to antagonize Mellie further.

Whatever Olivia is planning, viewers are expecting her to make a triumphant come back soon. The past episodes have been unkind to her. Fitz betrayed her when he let her former OPA associates gang up on her. After sleeping with Jake, she learned that he took over her place in the White House. Olivia wants redemption and nothing will stop her from getting it.

"Scandal" season 7 episode 12 will air on Thursday, March 1 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.