'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 12 Spoilers: Olivia Risks Reputation in High Profile Class Action Suit

It is all or nothing for Olivia (Kerry Washington) in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself," the synopsis reveals that Olivia will be presented with a golden opportunity to redeem herself. After the booting she received from Mellie (Bellamy Young), the ex-Chief of Staff is rearing for some action. The perfect chance will come in the form of criminal defense attorney Annalise Keating (Viola Davis). The lawyer wants Olivia's help in a particularly difficult case. Annalise thinks that Olivia's reputation will aid in fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court.

Olivia's recent fall from grace, however, will not work to their advantage. Last episode, Mellie asked for her to formally resign from her position. Olivia surprised many when she did as she was told. Cyrus (Jeff Perry) even tried to convince her to wait while he planned to double cross Mellie, but Olivia was adamant. When the President asked her point blank if she was involved with Rashad's (Faran Tahir) assassination, Olivia had no choice but to admit her crime. She knew there was no use denying it. Mellie already gave away her position to Jake (Scott Foley), anticipating her answer.

Olivia will definitely want to assist Annalise with the case, but she needs help from someone with credibility. In the promo photos, the defense attorney meets Fitz (Tony Goldwyn). The former president is shown waiting at a conference room with Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.). Annalise and her aide, Michaela (Aja Naomi King), arrive with Olivia. The younger woman seems in awe meeting the famous fixer and the former POTUS. Later on, Annalise is shown at the White House. She and Mellie embrace. Fitz is with her, as well as Marcus, but not Olivia. Mellie must not want to see the other woman.

"Scandal" season 7 episode 12 will air on Thursday, March 1 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.