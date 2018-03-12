'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 14 Spoilers: Olivia Seeks Abby's Advice In Cyrus Conspiracy

Facebook/ScandalABC Promotional image for 'Scandal'

Olivia (Kerry Washington) will reach out to her former friends and Gladiator associates in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "The List," the synopsis reveals that the fixer is itching to share her theory about the hijacking of the Air Force Two. Olivia believes that everything was a plot created Cyrus (Jeff Perry) so he could take over the Oval Office. Last episode, she confronted the Vice President about her suspicion and he did not deny it. Olivia wants to warn Mellie (Bellamy Young) about Cyrus' plans but due to her recent scandal, she has been banned from the White House.

The promo shows Olivia telling her ex-colleague Abby (Darby Stanchfield) about Cyrus' scheme. She tells the redhead that they must stop him. Abby, however, is quick to point out that there is no "them" in the equation. When Olivia decided to leave the Gladiators to pursue her dreams, she also cut the ties binding her friends to her. Abby is just reminding her of what she did and even if Olivia is right about Cyrus, the Gladiators will launch their own investigation without her.

Olivia is also shown telling Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) about Cyrus' motives. The ex-President is willing to listen, at least. In the White House, Mellie is informing Cyrus that they are going to figure out who hijacked the plane and that there will be justice. The VP just nods, stating that he believes Mellie's capabilities. The POTUS believe that it was actually Jake (Scott Foley) who planned the whole thing. She caught him snooping in Cyrus' office last episode.

Jake told Mellie, though, that if he wanted Cyrus dead, he would not resort to plane hijacking. He would kill the VP using lethal injection. In truth, Mellie is deeply worried about the failed attempt at Cyrus' life. His impassioned speech when the plane was about to be shot down by the military struck a chord with many Americans. He sounded like a president, more so than Mellie could ever be.

"Scandal" season 7 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.