'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 14 Spoilers: Olivia Tries to Stop Cyrus From Conquering the White House

Facebook/ScandalABC A promotional image for Scandal season 7

In episode 14 of "Scandal" season 7, Olivia (Kerry Washington) will be on the move to stop Cyrus (Jeff Perry) from taking over the White House.

On the next episode of "Scandal" season 14, titled "The List," Olivia is on to Cyrus for having a plan to take over the Oval Office as president.

Previously on "Scandal" season 7, Cyrus gave a moving speech about sacrificing themselves for the country — which was broadcasted nationwide by a journalist — minutes before the hijacked plane he was on was supposed to be shot down.

However, the plane was miraculously saved, and they all survived. Olivia knew it was too good to be true, and she confronted Cyrus that the entire hijacking situation was his plan to set up a platform where he can begin campaigning for president.

Olivia will do everything she can to stop Cyrus from stepping over Mellie (Bellamy Young). According to the episode 14 listing on The Futon Critic, she will come to the Gladiators with this information to ask for their help, as well as trying to get back into their good graces.

Unfortunately, the Gladiators won't be too forgiving. In the episode 14 promo, Abby (Darby Stanchfield) cuts Olivia halfway through her talk when she said the word, "We."

Meanwhile, Mellie will keep her focus on trying to catch the culprit who hijacked the plane, not knowing that it was her very own vice president's doing.

"We need to figure out who hijacked that plane. There will be justice," Mellie tells Cyrus, who responds, "I believe it."

Cyrus might even have a plan to keep Olivia out of the Oval. While discussing the dangerous circumstances that the White House is in, Cyrus claims to let him "be a Pope."

"Scandal" season 7 is scheduled to air every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.