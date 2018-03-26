'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 15 Spoilers: Olivia Joins QPA to Rescue Charlie

Facebook/ScandalABC Promo image for 'Scandal'

Olivia (Kerry Washington) will officially join her former Gladiators to rescue Charlie (George Newbern) in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the upcoming episode titled "The Noise," the synopsis reveals that Cyrus (Jeff Perry) is making sure that Quinn's (Katie Lowes) will take the fall in the supposed hijacking of the Air Force Two. Charlie was taken into custody by the FBI in the previous episode after Cyrus provided evidence that he was the culprit. Quinn did not quite know what to do until Olivia approached her with an offer she could not refuse. The former White Hat wanted to work with the QPA members to take down Cyrus. Huck (Guillermo Diaz) and Abby (Darby Stanchfield) were both on board with the idea.

The promo shows Cyrus quietly making his move, contacting Quinn and telling her that he can make the case against Charlie disappear, but she has to do something for him in exchange. Quinn looks confused, caught in between a rock and a hard place.

As they speak, Charlie is being tortured to make him admit to the hijacking. Quinn is aware, though, that her colleagues are doing everything they can to save her boyfriend. If she gives in to Cyrus' demands now, there is no telling what a snake like him is going to do. It was Cyrus who staged the hijacking of the plane. He did it to gain the public's attention and approval because he wanted to become the POTUS.

Meanwhile, Cyrus also has another agenda in mind. He wants Jake (Scott Foley) on his side. He believes the man is exactly what he needs when he makes his bid for the White House.

In the clip, Jake does not look surprised at Cyrus' daring. He must have been expecting the proposal, but he still unsure how he should respond.

In the previous episode, many viewers got confused when Jake flirted with Mellie (Bellamy Young). When he tried to hold her hand, she immediately told him that she was not interested. Mellie thought that Jake only wanted to use her as a stepping stone for his political career. He said, though, that he was genuinely attracted to her.

But then, Mellie seems to still be hung up with her on-again-off-again relationship with Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.). The two had a brief moment last episode when he reminded her how difficult it was when they were together.

In an October interview with TVLine, Young hinted that Mellie and Marcus would soon be back in each other's arms.

"Once you connect with a person, even if life pulls you away for a while, the connection never dies. It's unresolved between Marcus and Mellie. What I always loved about them was that they could really call each other on their stuff. They were real friends before sexy time, though that part was good, too. I feel like she needs that more than ever now. And Marcus went to work for Fitz, so I feel like he'll need it too. Fitz is a handful! I hope there's a Chapter 2 for them. I hold out hope for them. It would be strange to me if that doesn't come back around," Young teased.

"Scandal" season 7 airs on Thursdays, now at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.