'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 16 Spoilers: Mellie Plans Cyrus' Slaughter

Mellie (Bellamy Young) will not pull any punches in her mission to take down Cyrus (Jeff Perry) in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the upcoming episode titled "People Like Me," the synopsis reveals the dilemma Olivia (Kerry Washington) is facing after an enraged Mellie ordered her to return to the White House and help in the Cyrus crisis. Just when the fixer is sure that donning on the white hat again is the right (and only road) for her, the president just drops a huge offer on her lap.

The promo for the upcoming episode shows Mellie ordering Olivia to kill the enemy. When at first, she was sure that Cyrus could not have masterminded the attack on Air Force Two, she got her confirmation when Jake (Scott Foley) told her that it was time for the VP to take over.

Previously, Cyrus approached Jake with an offer. He would give him a position in his cabinet once he chases Mellie out of the White House and becomes the new POTUS. Mellie actually sent Jake to investigate if the rumors about Cyrus was true. She soon realized that trusting Jake was a mistake.

The man betrayed her and forged an alliance with the other side. This prompted Mellie to approach Olivia. She said she wanted the fixer as Command again and stop Cyrus from his evil plans. It looks like Mellie's strategy has something to do with Olivia killing Cyrus with her bare hands.

The promo shows Mellie trying to convince the fixer that it is the right thing to do. Olivia is understandably conflicted. Also, there is Huck (Guillermo Diaz) telling her that he just got her back and he does not want to lose her again.

Then, Olivia and Quinn (Katie Lowes) decide to set aside their differences to save Charlie (George Newbern). He was captured by Cyrus' men as the prime suspect in the hijacking. Behind closed doors, the VP pressured Charlie to say that it was Mellie who had ordered him to sabotage the plane. Quinn's lover refused to play along, forcing the other to think of another way to take down the president.

Later on, Olivia is shown in a meeting with Cyrus. She is opening a bottle of wine. The tremor in her hand suggests the internal battle she is having. While it remains unclear if Olivia will do as Mellie says, it is also possible that the wine she is serving Cyrus is poisoned.

Cyrus has no reason to be wary of Olivia. Still, he may already be aware that the President has sent her most problematic pawn to eliminate him.

In an interview with TVLine, Darby Stanchfield, who directed the episode, hinted that it could go either way. Olivia has been given a chance to gain power again. It is up to her to choose if she is willing to kill to get it back.

"I literally, physically jumped up and down when I read it," Stanchfield said. "I was like, 'I'm so glad I get an ending like this!' I immediately started fantasizing about what we could do with the ending. We really took time to explore different reactions that Olivia might have to a very juicy request," she added.

"Scandal" season 7 airs on Thursdays, now at 10 p.m. EDT, on ABC.