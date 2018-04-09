'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 17 Spoilers: Jake Reveals Ultimate Trick to Defeat Mellie

Facebook/ScandalABC Promotional photo for 'Scandal'

Jake (Scott Foley) is turning out to be the dark horse in the power struggle between Cyrus (Jeff Perry) and Mellie (Bellamy Young) in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Standing in the Sun," the synopsis reveals that the Jake and Cyrus tandem is preparing to draw blood in their fight against the POTUS.

Cyrus thinks they have Mellie by the neck with how the pieces of evidence are working in their favor. He let slip that the president was the one behind the Air Force Two's hijacking. Cyrus planned it well. He got Jake to work with him and they plotted Mellie's downfall. Now, they have the perfect plan to get the Grant woman out of the White House. They are going to have an ally testify against her in court.

The promo shows Olivia (Kerry Washington) being called in the proceeding. Cyrus and Jake have arranged that she will testify against her own client and reveal the truth.

Previously, Olivia was telling Mellie that the only way to stop Cyrus was to go all out with the information she has. It was Cyrus who orchestrated the hijacking. Mellie thought, though, that Cyrus was not as dangerous as he claimed to be.

This was spot-on, until Jake came into the picture. Cyrus approached him with an offer he could not refuse. He promised the man a position in his cabinet when he becomes president.

Jake, thoroughly angry at Mellie for rejecting his advances, decided that it was time for revenge. He agreed to work with Cyrus. In the previous episode, he even showed how coldblooded he could be. He killed his own wife in front of the VP, warning him to never double cross him. The two talked about their next scheme next to Vanessa's (Jessalyn Gilsig) dead body.

When Olivia heard about Jake's plans, she urged him to change his mind. The promo shows, however, that Jake has no wish to listen to her. As he puts it, he is only getting what is his.

Meanwhile, viewers are quite curious about Rowan's (Joe Morton) silence during this whole debacle. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Morton said his character would appear in the next episodes. He also revealed that what Rowan wants is for Olivia to be cleared from all of the allegations and gain the public's trust. Rowan has promised to stay out of the situation until his presence is absolutely needed.

"I think that Rowan looks at it as a huge fiasco that will hopefully be uncovered in time for his daughter's redemption and in time to save the republic, which I think is foremost on his mind. Whenever anyone decides that a coup is what's necessary, then you have to question and remember your history: how many times has that actually worked for the good of the people? There's not too many times where that's the truth. I think since he hasn't been involved he's trying to stay uninvolved unless it becomes absolutely necessary for him to become involved," Morton said.

"Scandal" season 7 airs on Thursdays, now at 10 p.m. EDT, on ABC.