'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 7 Spoilers: Charlie Goes After Olivia

Facebook/ScandalABC Promotional photo for "Scandal"

Charlie (George Newbern) is sure that Olivia (Kerry Washington) has something to do with Quinn's (Katie Lowes) disappearance in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Something Borrowed," the promo shows a haggard Charlie waiting on Olivia's doorstep. He wants to know where Quinn is and will not take no for an answer

Last episode, Quinn was abducted by unknown individuals. The QPA members all believe that she was kidnapped because of her investigation on President Rashad's (Faran Tahir) death.

Quinn previously told Olivia that she has all the necessary evidence to pin that crime on her. Olivia then went to Quinn and Charlie's wedding to confront her former friend, but Quinn was not there.

In the clip, Olivia is telling Charlie that she has no idea where Quinn is. Later on, he is shown in a morgue, looking at a body. When the caretaker gives him the okay to lift the blanket covering the cadaver, Charlie takes a brief glance and closes his eyes.

Viewers will know if the body belongs to Quinn or not in the upcoming episode. If Quinn is indeed dead, Charlie and the QPA will make sure that her murderer is found. The hints at the moment all point out to Olivia being the culprit, but anything is still possible.

It was Olivia who ordered President's Rashad's death after toying with Mellie (Bellamy Young). She and Cyrus (Jeff Perry) have been controlling everything behind the president's back. Olivia even got Mellie to prevent Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) from meddling with White House business.

The Chief of Staff is unstoppable with her quest for dominance. Even Eli (Joe Morton) is scared of what his daughter can do. In the clip, he reminds Olivia that she will not be on top all the time.

"Scandal" season 7 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.