'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 8 Return Date: Final 11 Episodes To Air Next Year

Facebook/ScandalABC A promotional photo of ABC's TV series "Scandal."

Fans of Shonda Rhimes' hit political thriller "Scandal" will have to wait until next month for its exciting conclusion. Season 7 is set to return from its winter break on Thursday, Jan. 18 with the final 11 episodes of the series.

While an official trailer for Scandal Season 7B has not been release, ABC did reveal a teaser though it doesn't really offer much.

However, there is a lot to look forward to in season 7B especially concerning Kerry Washington's character Olivia who Charlie (George Newbern) believes to be the one holding the key to Quinn's (Katie Lowes) whereabouts. If Quinn dies, Charlie will likely do anything to get his revenge and that doesn't bode well for the former White House Communications Director.

Olivia already knows that her Rowan (Joe Morton) abducted Quinn and was keeping her hostage at his house having confronted him earlier this season. The confrontation didn't go smoothly though as Rowan pulled out a gun and fired. While the scene didn't show he indeed shot Quinn, Olivia's reaction is a dead giveaway.

It's probably inevitable that a confrontation between Charlie and will happen next year. Should he found out that she put his beau and his baby in mortal danger, there's no telling what the professional assassin do to her.

As for her relationship with Rowan, fans will probably get to see if she goes through with the plan to kill him. However, there is speculation that she won't be able to kill her father despite the perils she often went through because of him, definitely something to look forward next season.

"Scandal" has come a long way from its beginnings as a midseason series before becoming one of ABC's flagship programs. While it's sad to say goodbye to the series, fans are definitely thankful to be a part of the award-winning drama.

"Scandal" will return for its final season on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.