'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 8 Spoilers: Jake Takes Rowan's Side in Squabble with Olivia

Jake (Scott Foley) will likely defend Rowan (Joe Morton) from Olivia (Kerry Washington) when the latter goes to him, complaining about her dad, in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Robin," the synopsis reveals that Olivia will deal with the guilt knowing that it is her fault that Quinn (Katie Lowes) was abducted by her father. Rowan went and kidnapped Quinn during her wedding way to show her daughter that she should not have stolen the precious dinosaur bones he has in his collection. Spoilers indicate that he may have indeed killed Quinn that day Olivia confronted him and they argued.

As Olivia considers her next move with regards to how she will handle Rowan, she will find herself contacting Jake. The promo photos show the two in a serious conversation, huddled together in a car. If there is someone who can give Olivia valuable advice about Rowan, it is Jake. As the old man's surrogate son and the only other person Rowan cares about besides Olivia, Jake will do his best to work out things for the two.

Speculations indicate, though, that he will likely take Rowan's side and convince Olivia to forgive her dad. Previously, she threatened the old man, stating that she already ordered his assassination as the White House chief of staff. Jake is aware that Olivia will not really follow thorough with the command, knowing how much she loves Rowan. Still, he cannot afford to make mistakes. Olivia is extremely volatile at this point. She may make decisions out of spite and regret them afterwards.

Meanwhile, Lowes seemed to have confirmed that her character is indeed dead. In an interview with TVLine, she hinted that Quinn would appear in season 7B, but only in flashbacks.

"You'll know very early on [what happened to Quinn] — I can say that, right?" Lowes teased. "I am not at liberty to say anything other than that, but you know the show has played around a lot with time and flashbacks and things like that, so you will have to see in which realm Quinn is either here or not when we come back."

"Scandal" season 7 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.