'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 9 Spoilers: Is Quinn's Baby Alive?

Facebook/ScandalABC Promotional photo for "Scandal"

Quinn (Katie Lowes) is dead, but her baby may still be alive in the second half of the current season of "Scandal."

Last episode, viewers finally learned what happened to the QPA leader. It was confirmed that Rowan (Joe Morton) killed Quinn. She died after being shot twice in the head. The entire episode focused on the characters hurtling blames at whoever they thought should be guilty of what happened to Quinn. Rowan kept on saying that if Olivia (Kerry Washington) did not push him, he would not have snapped and pulled that trigger. Jake (Scott Foley) straight up blamed Rowan. Olivia, on the other hand, was guilt tripping Fitz (Tony Goldwyn), saying that he should have listened to her the first time she asked for his help to find Quinn.

In the episode titled "Good People," the synopsis reveals that every bit of events leading to Quinn's death will be exposed. The fans can expect to see how Rowan succeeded in abducting her to the moment he took his gun and shot her in the head. Perhaps, the episode will also reveal if the child crying in the background when Charlie (George Newbern) came to see Rowan is hers. The baby's father seemed to think so since he wasted no time punching the older man the moment he heard it. There is a possibility that Quinn gave birth before Olivia came to confront Rowan. It was already close to her due when she was kidnapped.

If Quinn and Charlie's baby is indeed alive, the question remains on what Rowan intends to do with it. Speculations indicate that he will use the baby to bend Olivia to do his will. After becoming the White House chief of staff, his daughter has been steadily distancing herself from him. She even threated to have him killed if he would not release Quinn. Still, Olivia has no use for Quinn's kid. All she wants is to stop Huck (Guillermo Diaz) from digging further regarding her connection to President Rashad's (Faran Tahir) assassination.

"Scandal" season 7 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.