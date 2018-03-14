'Scandal' Season 7 Finale Spoilers: Kerry Washington Hosts Farewell Dinner

Facebook/ScandalABC Promo image for 'Scandal' season 7 updates

While details about the series finale of "Scandal" remains under wraps, Kerry Washington already hosted a farewell dinner for the cast and crew before ABC airs the show's final episode.

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that the actress and her coworkers dined at the STK Los Angeles on Sunday, March 11.

"The dinner, which was to thank the cast and crew and writers, was the official last dinner for the full cast," the source reportedly stated. "Kerry planned everything from the menu to décor and made sure everything was accounted for, dietary restrictions and all."

The dinner was reportedly attended by the show's writers as well as series creator Shonda Rhimes, cast members Tony Goldwyn, Katie Lowes, Bellamy Young, Darby Stanchfield, Scott Foley, Guillermo Diaz, Cornelius Smith Jr., Jeff Perry, George Newbern, and Joshua Malina. According to the source, the event was very casual and Lowes even brought her five-month-old son Albee.

It was also mentioned that Washington and Perry handed out gifts for the writers as a sign of their gratitude, while he, Rhimes, and Young gave speeches to thank all their coworkers for their hard work over the years.

The critically acclaimed political drama series had been making waves on TV since it debuted on ABC in 2012. The series centered on the life of Washington's character Olivia Pope, former White House communications director and crisis manager. Fans followed Olivia's scandalous affair with former US President Fitz Grant (Goldwyn), as well as their love triangle with Jake Ballard (Foley).

The plot for the series finale remains a highly guarded secret, but the cast already knew how the story will end after they all attended the final table read on Friday, March 2.

Based on the social media posts of the cast, the final table read made everyone cry based on the report of Entertainment Tonight. This could mean that the finale that will be directed by Tom Verica and written by Rhimes will possibly be a major tearjerker.

The finale of "Scandal" season 7 will be aired by ABC on Thursday, April 19, at 9 p.m. EST.