Facebook/ScandalABC Promotional image for 'Scandal'

The midseason premiere of "Scandal" season 7 will see Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) meeting Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) from "How to Get Away With Murder."

The upcoming episode is an exciting for Shondaland fans as the highly anticipated meeting of Olivia and Annalise will be fully realized. With "Scandal" nearly coming to an end, the final handful of episodes will surely bring a lot of drama to the table.

Titled "Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself," the synopsis of the next episode states that Olivia will be in for a surprise when Annalise suddenly pays her a visit. Annalise will be there to ask for Olivia's help in fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court, but it is not going to be easy for the latter. Olivia is no longer a big player in the political scene, so getting the support required for Annalise's cause will prove to be a hard task.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It previews the first meeting between Olivia and Annalise, two strong and capable women with their own expertise. Annalise tells Olivia that she is being labeled "a mess." But, it looks like everything will not be smooth sailing for them.

"This is my town, my game, my rules," Olivia says.

But, the big Shondaland crossover event will not just take place on "Scandal." As reported by Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, Olivia will also make an appearance on "How to Get Away With Murder." A first look photo was also obtained and published by the media outlet, showing Annalise and Olivia entering a meeting room with determined looks on their faces.

The second half of the final season of "Scandal" will also welcome Michael O'Neill, who will be appearing as a recurring guest star, reports Entertainment Weekly. Details about the character he is portraying are currently unknown.

"Scandal" season 7 will return on Thursday, March 1, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.