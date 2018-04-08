'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: Can Liv Convince Mellie to Tell the Truth?

Facebook/ScandalABC Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope in 'Scandal'

Expect to see an explosive revelation from Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) in the penultimate episode of "Scandal" season 7.

In the promo trailer for the episode titled "Standing in the Sun," Liv will convince President Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) to tell the truth as she stands in trial in front of the nation after being tagged as the person of interest for the hijacking of Vice President Cyrus Beene's (Jeff Perry) plane. "The truth is your armor," the White House Chief of Staff said to the president of the US.

But towards the end of the promo, a subpoena was served to Liv to testify in front of the court. Will she follow her own advice and tell everything that she knows to save Mellie?

The trailer also showed that Liv will confront Jake Ballard (Scott Foley) for plotting to take her down. According to Jake, he is just only taking what he thinks is his. But Liv tried to plead with him, saying: "Don't do this."

In the previous episode, fans of the political drama saw that Jake was conniving with Cyrus to take down Olivia and the Gladiators once and for all.

Cyrus initially told him to slow things down for a while and carefully plan their steps. But Jake was really determined to take down the White House with Liv and the Gladiators.

Towards the end of the episode, Jake's wife, Vanessa Moss (Jessalyn Gilsig), overheard his conversation with Lonnie Mencken (Michael O'Neill), the special prosecutor who leads the investigation of the Air Force Two hijacking. This prompted her to believe that he was serving Cyrus and putting their dreams of being the next US president in jeopardy.

The two argued, and Vanessa taunted Jake for his loyalty to the vice president. When Cyrus dropped by their house towards the end of the episode, he realized that Jake killed Vanessa. This forced him to forge a stronger partnership with Jake since he saw that the latter was very serious about his plans.

Cyrus and Jake's partnership will continue towards the penultimate episode of "Scandal" season 7.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, the mission of the Vice President and the NSA director to take down the White House will reach new heights of deception when Liv was called to testify against the president. But will their plans succeed?

Since Liv is now working with Mellie, it is hard to imagine how her words will be used against the president. It also appears like Liv will try to redeem herself from her past mistakes.

In a previous interview with cast member Darby Stanchfield, the actress who plays the role of Abby Whelan in the series teased that Liv was on her way to redemption. "It's incredibly shocking the way that this whole series wraps up. But that hope and that history that she's had with being a gladiator, it's very much in play towards the end of the series," the actress told TV Guide.

The penultimate episode of "Scandal" season 7 will air on ABC on Thursday, April 12, at 10 p.m. EDT.