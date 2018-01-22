'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: Is Quinn Really Dead?

Facebook/ScandalABC Promo image for Scandal season 7

The events leading to Quinn Perkins's (Katie Lowes) presumed death will unravel in the upcoming episode of "Scandal" season 7.

In the trailer for the episode titled "Good People," viewers of the show will see Quinn's condition while held hostage in Rowan Pope's (Joe Morton) basement before he fired the gun to kill the pregnant Gladiator.

Fans of the political drama series were stunned when they learned that Rowan pushed through with his threats for his daughter Olivia (Kerry Washington) that he will kill her friend if she will not help him get his freedom and dinosaur bones back. While her death was not seen on screen, Olivia and the rest of the Gladiators found out about it when Quinn's DNA was discovered inside the car that Rowan caused to explode.

While Quinn's death could still be in question, actor Guillermo Diaz revealed that all the members of the Quinn Perkins & Associate law firm will be devastated if they find out that Olivia could have prevented her father from killing their friend. It will also be especially difficult for his character Huck.

"I think that would be a deal-breaker for Huck at least," Diaz said in a statement for Entertainment Weekly. "There would be no coming back from that if Huck found out that Olivia had a part in having Quinn murdered."

George Newbern, the actor who plays the role of Quinn's baby daddy Charlie, also offered a vague statement regarding her fate. The actor was asked about the winter premiere photo where his character was seen pointing a gun at Olivia. "We're shooting at a snake in the grass — that's what it looks like to me," Newbern stated. "It could be many things. It's a cool shot."

ABC is slated to air the next episode of "Scandal" season 7 on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 9 p.m. EDT.