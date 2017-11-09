'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers, News: Quinn and Charlie Get Married in Episode 6; Show's Original Ending Revealed

(Photo: Facebook/ScandalABC) Promotional photo for "Scandal."

Quinn (Katie Lowes) and Charlie (George Newbern) finally tie the knot on the upcoming episode of "Scandal" season 7.

Titled "Vampires and Bloodsuckers," tonight's episode will see the Gladiators come together to witness Quinn and Charlie's union. It is unclear whether Quinn's former boss Olivia (Kerry Washington) will be there to celebrate the big day with her former colleagues.

Meanwhile, Olivia, Mellie (Bellamy Young), Cyrus (Jeff Perry) and Jake (Scott Foley) must plan their next move following President Rashad's (Faran Tahir) death.

"Scandal" officially ends its run after season 7, but there is no telling how the gripping drama will conclude. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Young revealed that series creator Shonda Rhimes initially planned to close things out with Mellie being sworn in as the new U.S. president. "She said she thought it was gonna end at the inauguration," the actress explained.

Season 7 instead began 100 days into Mellie's presidency, giving fans a chance to see more of the character's growth. "We got an extra year so this year feels like a gift from heaven," she added, referring to Rhimes' decision to explore what happens after Mellie's inauguration.

Young's character has indeed gone a long way since her debut in the show's 2012 pilot. From having just a few lines, Mellie is now the most powerful individual in the country. Young said in an interview last month that "Scandal" was supposed to end with President Grant (Tony Goldwyn) exiting the oval office.

However, a lot has changed in the real U.S. political climate, which led Rhimes to make some changes to the show's story as well. "I think Rhimes realized she has a few more things to say about racial injustice and gender politics and the state of our world as it is," said Young.

The seventh and final season of "Scandal" airs every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.