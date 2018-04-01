'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: Will Liv Follow Mellie's Orders?

Facebook/ScandalABC Promotional photo for 'Scandal'

In the last three episodes of "Scandal," Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) will have another inner conflict with herself.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "People Like Me," Olivia will have an internal confusion after President Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) ordered her to finally get rid of Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry). This could mean that she has to have Cyrus killed.

Mellie could have a valid reason why she wants to see Cyrus dead. After all, the vice president plotted to use a possible plane crash for his own political gains so he can easily remove the current president from power.

While Olivia might be the right person to give Mellie what she wants, the White House Chief of Staff already vowed to change her ways. If she gives in to Mellie's demands, she could be following the evil footsteps of her father Rowan (Joe Morton). But if not, she will directly disobey the president of the United States.

In the recent episode called "The Noise," Olivia realized that being Mellie's Chief of Staff and the leader of B613 made her do some brutal crimes, including letting her father kill her then-pregnant friend, Quinn (Katie Lowes). This later turned out to be a trick to set her up.

But since Quinn's husband Charlie (George Newbern) was falsely accused of hijacking Cyrus' plane, Olivia realized that she needed to prove that she can still be trusted to be able to save the former from wrongful conviction. This means that she had to look back into her past and own up to her mistakes.

Speaking with TV Guide, actress Darby Stanchfield said that the episode gave Olivia a whole new light. "She's going through a rigorous self-examination in a way that she has not for a very very long time," the actress who plays the role of Abby Whelen in the series stated. "Her appetite for power superseded any moral compass," she went on to say.

The actress also mentioned that the episode will start that series of things that the former White House fixer must do in order to find her way back to the good side. "This is kind of the beginning of what is set up for the last three episodes. She's really coming to terms with why is she doing what she's doing," she also said.

This means that Olivia will finally do what she believes is right before the series finally ends next month.

The next episode of "Scandal" season 7 also stars Guillermo Diaz as B613 assassin Huck, Tony Goldwyn as former US president and Olivia's ex-lover Fitz Grant, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Scott Foley as Olivia's other lover Jake Ballard, and Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker.

The episode will also feature guest star Michael O'Neill as Lonnie Mencken.

ABC will air the next episode of "Scandal" season 7 on Thursday, April 5, at 9 p.m. EDT. But the final episode of the series that was written by executive producer Shonda Rhimes and directed by Tom Verica titled "Over a Cliff" will be aired on April 19.