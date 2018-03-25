'Scarface' Reboot News: Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer Brought in for Rewrites

Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi Director Antoine Fuqua is back to take the helm in the "Scarface" remake

Universal Pictures has tapped Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer to rewrite the script for their new take on the crime film "Scarface."

The Mexican born writer will build on the drafts written by David Ayer, Jonathan Herman, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, whose involvement might have bogged the project down with cultural insensitivity issues, as per The Wrap, which broke the news about Dunnet-Alcocer's latest writing gig.

Dunnet-Alcocer is best known for his work in the English-language adaptation of "Miss Bala" for Sony Pictures. He wrote and directed "Contrapelo," which earned positive reviews following its premiere at 2014 Toronto International Film Festival before getting an Oscar nod that same year for best live action short film.

The crime movie reimagining Dunnet-Alcocer will be tasked to rewrite will be based on both the original "Scarface" by Howard Hawkes released in 1932 and the remake by Brian DePalma version starring Al Pacino released in 1983.

The latter follows the story of Cuban refugee and ex-convict Tony Montana (played by Pacino), who arrives in a refugee camp in Miami with nothing and strives to become a powerful drug kingpin.

The film, while a box office success, was criticized for the excessive violence, profanity and graphic use of drugs. Cuban expatriates in Miami also were not happy about how Cubans were stereotyped as criminals and drug traffickers.

It was many years later that "Scarface" gained more praise with Martin Scorsese being one of the people to admit to being a fan. This ultimately paved the way for the Pacino starrer to become a cult classic and be hailed as one of the best mob films of all time.

Clearly, there is pressure in developing a remake with such history and following, although it will hardly be the first classic films to be resurrected. Hollywood is currently in a phase of remaking and rebooting the best movies and televisions shows of yesterday.

In line with this, it will also be a greater challenge for the chosen star of the "Scarface" remake to succeed Pacino with his performance heavily commended. The movie will always be something that the actor is remembered by.

Last year, there were reports that rising star Diego Luna, who recently appeared in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Flatliners," will play the main character in the "Scarface" reimagining.

Luna is set to star in a couple of new movies later this year namely "A Rainy Day in New York" and "If Beale Street Could Talk." He was also cast in the fourth season of the Netflix series "Narcos" in a mystery role.

There is no word yet if the Mexican actor is still attached the "Scarface" remake, which will be set in Los Angeles. What's sure at the moment is that director Antoine Fuqua, who left the project last year after a schedule conflict with "The Equalizer," has returned to take the helm.

Martin Bregman, who produced the 1983 "Scarface" film, will reprise that role in the remake with Dylan Clark. Scott Stuber will serve as executive producer.