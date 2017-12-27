Scarlet Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen Finish Filming Their Scenes for 'Avengers 4' This Week

Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Production on "Avengers 4" won't wrap up until early next year, but new reports reveal that Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen have already finished filming this week. The reveal comes shortly after Paul Bettany confirmed that he's also done with his part in the film.

Fans of Marvel will see the biggest stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe join forces once again for the fourth and final "Avengers" movie. Although the studio has yet to reveal what "Avengers 4" will be all about, theories about its plot and who will be able to make it to the ultimate battle continue to run wild.

As of now, it remains unknown who among the superheroes will be able to make it out of "Avengers: Infinity War" alive to appear in "Avengers 4." However, some of the stars have recently confirmed that they've finished filming "Avengers 4," hinting that they are among the last men standing after the battle in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Earlier this week, stunt woman Heidi Moneymaker revealed on social media that Johansson had finished filming her scenes for "Avengers 4" by taking to Instagram to share a few photos of actress and revealing in the caption that she's done with the film. A few days ago, Olsen also confirmed on social media that she had already wrapped filming on the as-of-yet-untitled "Avengers 4." In the MCU, Johansson and Olsen play Black Widow and Scarlet Witch, respectively.

Aside from Johansson and Olsen, Jeremy Renner has also reportedly finished filming "Avengers 4," but the actor has yet to confirm the report. His character, Hawkeye, is expected to join Black Widow and the rest of the Avengers in the epic battle in "Avengers: Infinity War," so news about him appearing in "Avengers 4" seems to suggest that he'll be able to survive the war.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 4, 2018. The untitled "Avengers 4" will arrive on May 3, 2019.