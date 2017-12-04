Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost News: Couple Make Public Appearance for the First Time

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have made their first public outing as a couple.

According to PEOPLE, the "Avengers: Infinity War" actress and "Saturday Night Live" star have been keeping things on the down low for quite some time, but they recently took the next step in their relationship. The couple appeared together at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City, posing for photos together inside.

Johansson and Jost were first rumored to be dating in May earlier this year when they were sighted locking lips at the "Saturday Night Live" season finale afterparty. The 32-year-old actress has since gone on several dates with the 35-year-old comedian, with things getting serious between them recently. In late November, PEOPLE reported that Johansson and Jost have already been introduced to each other's families.

"They're very much in love. It's serious. They're both very respectful of each other's careers and very supportive," a friend of Jost's told the publication. "They're super cute together."

And, not too long ago, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner at 1700 House in the Hamptons in celebration of Johansson's birthday. Days before that, they were spotted kissing in New York City after the "Saturday Night Live" afterparty.

Johansson was previously married to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. After that, she began seeing French businessman Romain Dauriac, whom she married in 2014. She and Dauriac separated in 2016 before officially getting divorced in September of this year. She shares a daughter, Rose, with Dauriac.

Prior to striking up a romance with Jost, Johansson dated "a few guys" after she broke up with Dauriac, including celebrity chef Bobby Flay and Hollywood lawyer Kevin Yorn.

"She would go dates with Colin and be very excited after. It took awhile for them to be exclusive, but they are now," another source told PEOPLE. "Scarlett is very happy with Colin."

Jost, on the other hand, dated fellow Harvard alum and "Parks and Recreation" star Rashida Jones. The former couple was together for three years.