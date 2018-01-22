Scarlett Johansson could become the highest-paid actress to star in a superhero movie. Sources revealed that the "Avengers" star is negotiating with Marvel for "Black Widow" for which she might just land a sweet deal.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Scarlett Johansson will star in her own superhero movie, "Black Widow," for Marvel and Disney.

According to reports, Marvel wants Johansson's solo superhero movie to carry a 2020 theater release. Her agents are also negotiating with the actress to get a producer's credit on "Black Widow."

If the deal becomes final, Johansson could make Hollywood history and take home a $25 million paycheck for doing a superhero film. Insiders predict, given Marvel's previous blockbuster films, that "Black Widow" might also earn around $900 million in the box office, which could, in turn, earn Johansson an additional $6 million in bonus.

Johansson briefly played the superhero Black Widow and her alter egos Natasha Romanoff/Natalie Rushman in 2012 in "Iron Man 2." That same year, Black Widow became a full-fledged member of Marvel's Cinematic Universe (MCU) in "The Avengers."

Since then, Johansson has appeared four times as Black Widow in other MCU films -- "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014), "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015), "Captain America: Civil War" (2016) and the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War," which will be in theaters this May. She's also going to be in the final movie, "Avengers 4," which will mark the end of the first phase of the MCU in 2019.

Marvel tapped screenwriter Jac Schaeffer ("Nasty Women") to prepare the script for the Johansson's standalone film. Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn are also being eyed to join the actress.

Disney, however, has not yet given the project a green light but the actress is allegedly well-loved in the studio and executives believe her standalone movie could rival the success of "Wonder Woman." Fans of the MCU wished that Marvel would come up with a solo film centering on Black Widow for the longest time.