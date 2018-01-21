Scarlett Johansson Still in Talks with Marvel About 'Black Widow' Movie

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Scarlett Johansson plays Black Widow in the "Avengers" films.

Marvel confirmed last week its plans to develop a "Black Widow" standalone movie. While the studio refused to drop major details about the project and while it is not sure yet if it will ever see the light of the day, Scarlett Johansson revealed in a recent interview that she and Marvel are deeply invested in Black Widow so if fans want it, they will give it.

As for the Black Widow herself, Johansson said that she would love a "Black Widow" standalone movie to happen. However, she said it should be done under the right circumstances. She also talked about the possible directions of the movie, considering the Black Widow's backstory and the Widow Program in Russia.

According to Johansson, there's a lot of opportunities to mine the "Black Widow's" storyline because the character has a rich origins story. "There's a lot of places you can go, you can bring it back to Russia. You could explore the Widow program. There's all kinds of stuff that you could do with it. You could really uncover the identity of who this person is, where she comes from and where she's part of," she said.

While Johansson said that the "Black Widow" movie may be a prequel to "Avengers," she is not ruling out the possibility of it taking place after the events in the fourth and final "Avengers" movie. According to her, her character has plenty of backstory and that there are so many ways her story can go. But regardless of where its story is headed, she said it needs to be its own kind of thing and have its own specific vibe. "It would have been totally different than any of the other standalone films. I think if the fans wanted it enough, then it would probably become a reality," she said.

Johansson is still in talks with Marvel about the movie so fans should keep themselves posted for more updates,