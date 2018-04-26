Schools, Youth and Violence: Where Do We Go From Here?

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook/Broward Sheriff's Office) Community members mourn during a candlelight vigil for school shooting victims in Parkland, Florida, on February 15, 2018. Read part 1, part 2, part 3, part 4, part 5 part 6 and part 7 of The Christian Post's series on youth and school violence. "I should be writing my college essay, not my will." This message was seen on a protest sign held by a student showcasing their frustration with the problem of school violence. School shootings across the United States this year have brought a growing awareness to the problem of violence in schools. Throughout The Christian Post's series on the issue, there has been an analysis of the many aspects regarding the multipronged problem. In this final part, experts explained to CP what they believe needs to happen to tackle the challenge of stopping violence in schools, centered on the spheres of the home, the community, the media and the church.

The Home Expand | Collapse On the issue of the home, Peter Langman, expert on the psychology of school shooters, explained that preventive measures by schools and parents are important. "The best way to prevent a shooting is for people to know the warning signs and report them and have a team in place within the school to investigate those threats," said Langman. Parents, Langman believes, can help by being "educated about the warning signs of school shooters" in the event that "either your children exhibit those warning signs or they come home talking about friends of theirs or kids at school, then the parents know what to look out for or how to take a comment seriously." Daniel Huerta, vice president of the Parenting and Youth department at Focus on the Family and a licensed clinical social worker, noted the importance of domestic conversation between parents and children. "In Christian homes I think we have to be really intentional about entering difficult conversations with our kids about what it means to be a Christian, what are the beliefs within our homes, why do we believe what we believe," explained Huerta. "Those aren't threatening conversations. Those are very important. And really grappling with what it means to have a faith in something and then modeling that. Do I really live as if God is real?" Craig Johnson, author and director of Ministries at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, stressed the point that broken homes have long been harming children. "I think we begin not only by looking at current issues, but we've got to realize that there's a backstory because bottom line is, this didn't just happen. Kids have been dealing with stuff for a long time," Johnson said. "Our world has changed so much, and we have to build strong foundations especially when kids are coming from single homes where the moms are trying their best and they're coming from broken situations and these kids are turning to different things."

The Community Expand | Collapse On the issue of the broader community, Dr. Cora Breuner, chairperson of the Committee on Adolescence at the American Academy of Pediatrics, believes that schools need to provide students with more access to counseling. "If you are going to have an armed teacher, you should have a psychotherapist right next to them that has checked out a kid and said, 'This kid is depressed and anxious and disengaged and bullied and teased and is going to explode," said Breuner. "If you are going to do something as horrific as armed teachers, you probably should have an incredible crew of people who are willing to take a child who is depressed and anxious and get him some help." Breuner also explained that she felt students suffering from mental health issues are punished more often than helped, mainly because schools lack the resources to aid them. "If they had better access to mental health right now, a lot of these issues wouldn't be as present," she said. "Our kids are supposed to go to school to learn, not to think that at some point someone is going to take them out." Amy Swearer, visiting legal fellow at the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, believes that efforts need to be focused more on "the underlying causes of most school and youth violence: mental health crises, familial instability, ineffective disciplinary structures, and inadequate safety measures," rather than stricter gun regulation. "It's easier to say 'ban firearms' than it is to formulate comprehensive policies directed at these more complicated societal issues, but we must keep redirecting the conversation back to how we fix the deeper problems," stressed Swearer. Dr. Gregory Jantz, mental health counselor of 31 years and founder of A Place of HOPE, a Seattle, Washington-based treatment facility, sees value in faith-based programs for the community. "It starts with us working with our neighborhoods and people actually being neighbors, with churches coming forth. And the difference that can be made — and this doesn't mean the church is going to solve the mental health issues — but we have a safe place for people to belong," said Jantz. "These are places where there are groups, [for example] Celebrate Recovery, where we open it up to the faith-based communities that say 'look, we need the prayer of the church and the community.'" Jantz often hears people say that they knew "something was wrong" with a person suffering from mental illness but failed to say something. To those who feel that way, Jantz said, "trust yourself." "When we speak to schools we tell kids, 'If you notice something that doesn't seem right, be empowered to speak up. Because a lot of times troubled kids who isolate, they sometimes move off our radar, but we knew there was trouble,'" said Jantz. "We may not know what to do but it's time to speak up. More and more, we need to speak up when we see something that is out of order." Mia Wright, co-pastor and director of ministry at 20,000-member church The Fountain of Praise in Houston, Texas, said there needs to be a collaboration between churches, law enforcement, and the community. "We can bridge the gap between the Church and community and law enforcement by helping everyone understand our goals and desires and objectives. Life is different than it was several decades ago, but we have an opportunity to bridge gaps and understand how one role plays into another," said Wright. "The Church has a wonderful opportunity right now to show itself as strong and as a leader, especially in times of tragedy. We have a voice in this world and we need to let our children know they have hope beyond measure."

The Media Expand | Collapse News media and social media outlets have a part in combating violence among school-aged children, according to experts like Adam Lankford, associate professor with the University of Alabama's Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice. Lankford believes that news media should refrain from serving as an advertiser for mass shooters, having championed an open letter to news stations to taper the extent to which they cover shooters. "Go ahead and cover these incidents in as much detail as necessary. But don't publish the photos and don't publish the names. In the same way, if there is a sexual assault victim, you would not publish her name," explained Lankford when detailing the letter. "It is a different scenario but in both cases you would be remitting what you publish for public health reasons. The photo itself is not critical information for the public to have." Lankford added that "no one looks at a photo of a mass shooter and thinks, 'Aha! Now I understand how to prevent these attacks more effectively.' Publishing photos is only pandering to curiosity, which is actually something that the Society of Professional Journalists counsels the media not to do." Breuner of the American Academy of Pediatrics sees a need for parental regulation of their children's social media accounts. "It is imperative for parents to get on top of social media as well and really restrict access to no more than an hour-and-a-half to two hours per day," advised Breuner. "Turn the phones in. Everybody should have their phones off by no later than 10 p.m. at night and they should all be turned into the parents. Parents should have theirs off too." She noted the importance of parents being cognizant of their children's time on social media, which can be an indicator of mental health issues. "I am not saying that parents should stalk their kids on Facebook, Snapchat or Instagram but be aware that if kids are spending a lot of time looking at other people's things, there is a possibility that they are getting depressed and they should get off and be on a sports team or a debate team or a cooking class. It doesn't have to be sports but something else besides staring at their screen," Breuner added.

The Church Expand | Collapse "The only way to go is to our knees," said Nick Hall, founder of PULSE, a student-led prayer and evangelism movement, regarding how to handle school violence. "We need to lead with prayer and awakening. We need to be champions for the next generation. We need to put prayer at the forefront now. The generation is our future, but they will only be our future if we make them our present." Experts like Johnson of Lakewood Church see congregations as an integral part of moving forward with efforts to curb violence among youth. "What the Church has to do is foundationally begin to start with kids and begin to speak to their needs and insecurities and what they're going through. And then begin to have programs, discipleship, connection, relationships, to begin to walk with them through that all the way from childhood and right into their teens," said Johnson. "The other half is we've got to address it where it is right now. What are the key things that we're missing? What are things that we can do better? Are we doing ministry just to be doing ministry? Or are we doing ministries that are really addressing the needs people are facing today?" Andy McQuitty, author and pastor of Irving Bible Church of Irving, Texas, explained that active engagement in Christian discipleship is a must. "The Church needs to wake up," he said. "My plea to church leaders is, let's take a look back at the process of preparation that God has enacted in the lives of His people to prepare them to stand up joyfully and lovingly in times of persecution." "I hope that people, instead of reacting to culture with fear and anxiety, will react proactively with, 'How can we gather and strengthen one another? How can we learn to walk in the power of the Spirit together and understand our calling?'" Wright of The Fountain of Praise church noted that church programs for youth are an important aspect, as they help build healthy relationships. "When you have relationships with people, you see changes, you see when there is a shift, and you recognize when someone's not in the same place that they have been," Wright said. "I think that's one of the things you see when you look at anyone who is an active shooter. You see changes from where they were a year or two ago, because they not only change internally, they have noticeable external changes. If you have a relationship with someone, you notice those changes. The Church can help. We need to build relationships with young people and help them understand what's going on in this world." Wave Nunnally, theology professor at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, explained that a fundamental need is for people to either "get back in touch with what makes us truly human and bears the image of God" or continue "going further in the direction of the abyss." "We won't tread water. There's going to be a collective realization, that we have pushed the envelope as far as we possibly can in the direction of self-determination, self-actualization, and 'what's right for me,'" Nunnally cautioned. "Or we're going to go in the direction where ... [Satan] is going to skew our perspective and convince us that life created in God's image is a myth and not sacred. And once that Rubicon is crossed you either have to reel it in for a major course correction or continue on into the abyss."