'Scorpion' Season 4 Cast, Spoilers: 'The Flash' Alum Books Recurring Role as Someone From Toby's Past

"Scorpion" season 4 has tapped actress Shantel VanSanten for a recurring role.

According to TV Line, "The Flash" alum will play the role of the brilliant geneticist Amy Berkstead, who was at one time engaged to be married to Toby (Eddie Kaye Thomas).

The "Scorpion" newcomer, however, is now the wife of Toby's nemesis, who is none other than the pop-psychologist Quincy Berkstead (Jeff Galfer). After all these years, she happens to pop up not long after his former beau ties the knot.

In "Scorpion" season 4, it is revealed that Amy and Toby met at Harvard Medical School. However, she broke off their engagement due to the latter's gambling and immaturity. Unsurprisingly, it looks like she still has that effect on Toby.

Add to that the fact that his own rival ends up getting the girl who dumped her and the one he was once so in love with. The sight of her could complicate things between him and his wife Happy (Jadyn Wong).

VanSanten will debut as Amy in "Scorpion" season 4, episode 13, which won't air until next year. The star took to Twitter to say that she is "excited" to be part of the series.

The actress plays the role of Julie Swagger in the USA Network drama "Shooter," which is based on the 2007 film of the same name. The second season wrapped up last September, but a renewal has not been announced yet.

VanSanten also appeared in the second season of the hit DC Comics series "The Flash" where she played the role of Patty Spivot, a character important in the Flash comic book lore. "One Tree Hill" fans would recognize her as the one and only Quinn.

