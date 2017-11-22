'Scorpion' Season 4 Spoilers, News: Walter and Paige Get Trapped in Episode 10, Shantel VanSaten Joins Cast

(Photo: Facebook/ScorpiononCBS) "Scorpion" airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

An ordinary case takes a dangerous turn on the upcoming episode of "Scorpion" season 4.

Titled "Crime Every Mountain," next week's episode will see Walter (Elyes Gabel) and Paige (Katharine McPhee) in serious danger. A simple case goes sideways and puts the team at risk when they lend a helping hand to a father and daughter whose plane crashed. While Cabe's (Robert Patrick) trial draws closer, Paige helps Walter deal with his feelings about his mentor's potential future behind bars.

The promo opens with Walter and Paige encountering a rockslide. The Team Scorpion leader uses his body to protect Paige from the falling rocks. They manage to crawl through a nearby cave, but they eventually realize that they are in bigger trouble. Happy (Jadyn Wong) calls Walter on the radio and he reveals they are trapped. "We can't get out," a worried Walter says at the end of the clip.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Monday that Shantel VanSanten has joined the cast for season 4. TVLine reports the "Shooter" actress is slated to recur as Amy Berkstead, Toby's (Eddie Kaye Thomas) onetime fiancée. She resurfaces in his life and reveals she is now married to Toby's archenemy, pop-psychologist Quincy Berkstead (Jeff Galfer).

Amy and Toby met when they were still at Harvard Medical School, and she went on to become a brilliant geneticist. She was the one who broke off their engagement because of Toby's immaturity and gambling problems. Despite their failed relationship, Amy still has an effect on her former flame after all these years.

Amy's arrival may affect Toby's married life with Happy, particularly since she almost became his wife at one point. There is also a possibility that Happy will be threatened by a personable and attractive rival.

The fourth season of "Scorpion" airs every Monday night at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.