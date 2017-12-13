'Scorpion' Season 4 Spoilers: Walter Dreams of an Alternate Reality in Episode 12

(Photo: Facebook/ScorpiononCBS) "Scorpion" airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Walter (Elyes Gabel) works on Christmas Eve in the upcoming episode of "Scorpion" season 4.

Titled "A Christmas Car-Roll," next week's episode will see Walter choose work over spending quality time with his friends. While everyone is out celebrating, Walter suddenly falls down the stairs and suffers a concussion. As he lays unconscious, he gets into a weird dream in which Team Scorpion never existed. A major part of the episode will focus on Walter's life if he had never met his friends.

The promo opens with Walter looking at a car that was flipped upside down after an accident. He realizes that the driver is also him, which makes things even more confusing for the Scorpion leader. Toby (Eddie Kaye Thomas) enters the scene and points out how the bloodied driver looks like Walter. The next scene shows Walter drowning in a pool of purple goo, making him think he's hallucinating.

Promotional photos feature Walter getting extra close to Paige (Katharine McPhee). It remains to be seen if she will also be part of his strange dream. McPhee recently caught up with Us Weekly and confirmed that the cast and crew only have three months left of shooting for season 4.

Gabel and McPhee, who play love interests in the series, previously dated. Although they are no longer together, the actress said they have remained pals. "We dated for two years and we are still close," she shared. "We are great friends and we just had a dinner party."

McPhee added, "We dated for a long time, and we have respect for each other. It's like kissing your best friend. We are fortunate to have a really nice relationship."

Last month, it was confirmed that "Shooter" star Shantel VanSanten has landed a recurring role on the show's current season.

"Scorpion" season 4 airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.