'Scorpion' Season 4 Spoilers: Walter Spends His Birthday As A Hostage In Episode 18

The upcoming episode of "Scorpion" season 4 will see the team getting taken hostage.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Dork Day Afternoon," states that Team Scorpion will unintentionally walk into a bank robbery that is in progress. As a result, the team members will become the thieves' hostages. Meanwhile, Sylvester (Ari Stidham) will find himself becoming more enamored by Florence (Tina Majorino).

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Sylvester fixing himself up in front of a mirror. He looks over to Flo, who is busy doing something in the kitchen. He resolves to ask her out on a date, though it remains to be seen whether she will say yes. When he does invite her to go out for a bite to eat, the look on her face does not seem to be positive.

Elsewhere, Walter (Elyes Gabel) and Toby (Eddie Kaye Thomas) realize that they have just waltzed themselves into a sticky situation. Toby whispers to Walter that there is an ongoing bank robbery, and it looks like Team Scorpion will be there once again to save the day.

Toby is seen crawling somewhere, and it appears that a small explosion will take place. Sylvester is seen trying to shield Flo from the disaster. A SWAT team is also shown taking action, which could only mean that the hostage situation has escalated.

Sylvester points out that they are carrying out "an ambitious, dangerous, crazy plan." It is also revealed that it is Walter's birthday, and spending it as a hostage does not exactly scream joyous.

"This is my worst birthday ever," he says. "And I was once accidentally blasted into space."

In other news, fans will be happy to know that Katharine McPhee will be staying with the cast even though she is heading to Broadway for a few months.

"Scorpion" season 4 airs Mondays, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.