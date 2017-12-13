Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Dating News: Couple Seen Fighting in Public

Facebook/KUTWK Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted arguing at an event in Miami.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted having a heated exchange in a bar over the weekend.

Page Six reported that multiple eyewitnesses saw Scott and Sofia arguing while attending the Kith x Daniel Arsham party led by Jayma Cardoso at Surf Lodge at the W Hotel last Saturday.

According to a source, their fight was so intense that they left the scene shortly after.

"They were arguing and definitely in a fight. [Richie] wouldn't even talk to him. He grabbed her neck to try and kiss her, and she wasn't having it. They ended up leaving," the source confirmed.

Another source reports that an attendee of the party, whom the reality star didn't know, approached Scott and told him that he looked upset. Scott was angered by the attendee's remarks.

"I'm not upset! What do you want, do you want a picture?" Scott responded.

But the couple made up quickly, as they were spotted later around 4 in the morning checking out the scene at LIV at the Fontainebleau.

Scott and Sofia have been getting a lot of attention lately because of the multiple times they have been seen hanging out in public.

PEOPLE reports that Scott and Sofia were seen "chatting and kissing throughout the night" like the lovebirds that they are when they attended the DuJour magazine party at the Confidante Hotel in Miami.

They were reportedly spending time in the city for the Art Basel, and to have a romantic getaway as well.

According to a source, one of the reasons why Sofia is so smitten with Scott could be because of his charm and humor.

"Scott has a sarcastic sense of humor that people love to be around — especially women. Despite his public persona, he can be charming and make you feel like the only person in the room," the source explained.