Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Welcome the New Year in Aspen

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are starting 2018 with a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

According to E! News, Disick and Richie traveled to Colorado's Rocky Mountains on Friday. There, they welcomed the new year together. A source told the publication that the couple is staying at a private estate, accompanied by 1OAK nightclubs owner Richie Akiva.

The pair individually documented their trip to Aspen via a private jet, taking to their respective Instagram pages to share photos of the experience. Funnily enough, Disick also spent the previous New Year holiday in Aspen with Kourtney Kardashian and their three children.

Things seem to be getting really serious between Disick and Richie. As previously reported, Disick recorded a video of his 19-year-old girlfriend dancing in nothing but a Santa sweater and her underwear. He then shared the video on his Instagram story.

Disick also made an appearance at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party held on Christmas Eve. His ex-girlfriend was, of course, there with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Richie, however, was not at the party. There have been rumors going around that Disick apparently wants the Kardashians to accept Richie, but Gossip Cop has confirmed that there is no truth to this story at all. In fact, Disick is looking to keep these two parts of his life separate from one another.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was first linked to Richie in May earlier this year. Rumors began to swirl that they were more than just friends, and it looks like the rumors are true. They vacationed in Mexico in October before making their first public appearance together in Miami, Florida.

Their 15-year age gap has caused some to raise an eyebrow, and no one is more concerned than Richie's father, singer Lionel Richie. According to reports, he apparently does not want Disick dating his daughter and is even hoping that they would break up.

