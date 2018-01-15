Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been sidelined from mainstream reality TV ever since Disick parted ways with Kourtney Kardashian, and the two are left to their own devices. This time, a collaboration with Tyga could result in some crazy ideas, including Kylie Jenner clones.

Disick, a 34-year old father of three, is somewhat out of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" limelight after splitting with Kourtney for his new girlfriend, 19-year-old model Sofia Richie. The daughter of Lionel Richie is not doing major reality TV work nowadays, as well, so it's been mostly up to Disick to come up with something to keep them relevant.

Facebook/KUWTK Featured in the image is reality television personality Scott Disick.

As for Richie, the crew of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" have no plans to get her on camera beside Disick, who is still considered a regular of the show. That's when he hit on the idea of getting Kylie Jenner's ex, Tyga, involved in a whole new show.

"Scott's back to wanting to do a reality show with Tyga only it's a whole new pitch. Now that he's with Sofia Richie he wants her included," a source confided to Hollywood Life. Most of their ideas revolve around Tyga's love life, now that he's parted ways with Kylie.

Since Tyga is pretty much into how Kylie looks, one of their crazier ideas involved having a lot of girls who look like her in the show. "Have a bunch of Kylie clones all vying for his affection with Scott as his wingman," as the insider described it. It's worked before, with Tyga getting together with British model Demi Rose, who looks a lot like his ex.

"He's been desperate to get something in the pipeline again, and he knows it has to be amazing to persuade TV bosses to give him a second chance," a source told The Daily Sun late last year.