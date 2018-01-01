Scott Disick Looking To Have Sofia Richie on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Facebook/KUTWK Scott Disick on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Recent reports have revealed that Scott Disick and new girlfriend, Sofia Richie is ready to take on the new year as the pair headed over to Aspen to spend the holidays. Further reports also reveal that he has been trying to convince Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner to be more accepting of Richie in hopes of having her be featured on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

According to reports, the couple took to social media to share their new romance. The photo was taken in their private plane and Richie has also since posted another picture of them cuddled up in the tarmac. The pair subsequently landed in Colorado, where he notably took his ex, Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids for New Year's celebration last year. Disick and Richie were captured in a playful moment in Aspen park. It seems that the goals of the couple this year is to get Richie on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," while also travelling around the world.

"Scott has been sweet talking Kris constantly telling her all the wonderful qualities of Sofia, trying to get Kris more on board and accepting of their relationship. Scott is convinced that if he can get Kris to approve of him dating Sofia, then maybe the rest of the family will follow. He would like to be able to spend time with Sofia when he is with his kids and even have her featured on KUWTK," a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life.

Neither Disick nor Richie has confirmed or denied the rumors. Jenner has also yet to release a statement on it but Disick attended the Kardashian annual Christmas celebration solo this year. Fans believe that this might be a sign that Richie might not be as welcome as Disick would like her to be. Regardless, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.