Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Pack on the PDA in Miami

(Photo: Facebook/KUWTK) Featured in the image is reality television personality Scott Disick.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's romance continues to heat up.

The reality star and his 19-year-old girlfriend recently spent a romantic week in Miami. The duo was spotted packing on the PDA as they dined at Sugar Factory in Florida on Friday evening.

Disick and Richie appear more open with their romance since they could not keep their hands off each other. After finishing their King Kong Sunday at the Kardashian-favorite restaurant, the couple held hands and shared a romantic kiss. Also at the Florida eatery with the twosome was Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's boyfriend.

Two days after their date, the father of three and the teen model were photographed out and about in Calabasas, California. They were seen heading to Levi's Delicatessen for some takeout.

Richie showed off her toned abs as she sported a black crop top paired with green camouflage sweatpants. She completed her sporty look with low-top Vans Old Skool sneakers. Disick, on the other hand, also opted for comfort in his grey hoodie and burgundy sweatpants. He also wore a pair of Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase trainers.

Things may be getting serious between the twosome, as Vogue points out. After all, they have traveled to six different cities together, including two in Italy and in Los Angeles.

They also hit another relationship milestone when they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Richie and Disick attended the Art Basel Kick-Off at The Confidante on Dec. 6. An insider told E! News the pair came to the party at around 7:30 p.m. and stayed for roughly one hour.

"They were affectionate with their arms around each other," said the onlooker. "They shared a few kisses." The source also mentioned that they mingled with other guests and were "very low key" the whole night.

A different source who was also at the event said Disick "only had eyes for Sofia last night."