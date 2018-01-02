Scott Disick Spotted in Aspen with 19-year-old Girlfriend Sophia Richie

Facebook/KUWTK Featured in the image is reality television personality Scott Disick.

Scott Disick had taken his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sophia Richie, to Aspen, Colorado for a romantic date and to spend the New Year there.

It looks like the 34-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is still totally smitten with his teenage love as they are photographed together in the snowy city of Aspen, Colorado. The pair had been there beginning Friday and were spotted taking a nice stroll throughout the city.

The city has been known for its winter ski season, and it is known to be a celebrity hotspot. Interestingly, Aspen is also where Disick and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, spent their holidays with their three children last year.

Disick and Richie, the daughter of the iconic singer Lionel Richie, have been dating for a few months now. Back in September, the couple finally confirmed their relationship status after being hounded by dating rumors for months. Since then, the pair had no qualms about public displays of affection and would often go about flaunting their love for the world to see.

During their stay at Aspen, Disick and Richie also managed to spend some time with a couple of friends, including fellow reality star and bona fide entrepreneur Paris Hilton. On Saturday, Hilton took to Instagram to share a photo of her with Richie, captioned with, "Reunited with my sis in #Aspen." The two have known each other since Richie was a child. It should be remembered that Richie's older sister, Nicole, had starred in "The Simple Life" along with Hilton. Paris Hilton had been in Aspen with her current boyfriend, actor Chris Zylka.

It has been revealed that Disick and Richie had arrived in Aspen via private luxury jet, which the 34-year-old has been known to do when traveling.

Despite breaking things up with Kourtney, Scott Disick still maintains a close relationship with her family, as evidenced by him spending Christmas Eve at Kris Jenner's place along with the rest of her extended family for a party. Kourtney has since moved on and is now dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima.