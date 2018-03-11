Scott Disick Spotted With Girlfriend Sofia After Reportedly Being Banned by Lionel Richie

Facebook/KUWTK Featured in the image is reality television personality Scott Disick.

After reportedly getting banned by Lionel Richie, Scott Disick is out and about once again with his daughter, Sofia.

It's safe to say that iconic singer Lionel Richie isn't at all too happy that her young daughter is dating an older man, one with quite a reputation such as Scott Disick. With this being said, it was previously reported that the 34-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star had been banned by the 68-year-old to attend his Hand and Footprint Ceremony in Hollywood last Wednesday.

While there is actually no confirmation that Lionel had banned Scott from attending his imprint ceremony, he also failed to extend an invitation towards his daughter's boyfriend. All of the singer's children — Nicole, Miles, and Sofia — had been present during the event along with other big-name celebrities such as Samuel L. Jakson and Jimmy Kimmel.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, gushed about his children, saying, "They've done so much to try to kill me. But to have them here? [All] I've heard all day was, 'Dad, we're so proud of you! Dad, we're so proud of you!' You know, that means everything to a parent."

As for Sofia's relationship with Scott, the singer revealed back in February that his daughter's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian's ex is just a phase. "She's 19," he said. "When you're 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don't know. But for right now it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise," the singer added.

But nevertheless, he also called Scott a "very nice guy."

While Lionel Richie has not directly voiced out his opposition towards Scott Disick's relationship with his daughter, it looks like the two have no problems at all when it comes to hanging out and flaunting their relationship as the couple had just recently been spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, just a day after the imprint ceremony held at the TLC Chinese Theatre.